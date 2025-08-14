East End mall businesses hosting new Family Day event August 17

MORRISBURG – A new community event is launching this Sunday in Morrisburg. The East End Promenade Mall businesses are hosting a Customer Appreciation and Family Day in the mall parking lot August 17.

Looking to build a new event for the community in August, organizer Kathy Moger said the free family-oriented event has the support of most the businesses in the mall.

“We decided that there needed to be a spotlight put on the mall,” Moger told The Leader.

Before the pandemic, the Morrisburg Downtown Business Improvement Area organization hosted Porkfest, which helped draw people to the plaza during the dog days of summer. However, COVID-19-related restrictions axed that event. South Dundas council dissolved the Morrisburg DBIA in June 2024.

With the Tubie Weekened already over (August long weekend), there is over a month before the next community events in South Dundas, in mid-September.

“Since then, there has been little promotion and no events,” Moger explained. “So I thought, let’s try to do something. I asked a couple business owners what they thought, and they all agreed we should try it.”

The East End Promenade Mall is not part of the Morrisburg Village Plaza proper, but is located directly east of it on Main Street.

The free event has games for kids, a climbing wall from Tribeck Inflatables, popcorn, and live music. Two musicians, Johnstown-based IssaBel and Montréal-based Andy Cook will perform during the event.

“We’re starting this small and looking to grow this in future years,” Moger said. “Hopefully people will come out to check it out, have some fun, have the kids have some fun, and listen to some music.”

The event is on Sunday, August 17 from 12-4 p.m., rain or shine.

Like this: Like Loading...