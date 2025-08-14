Bones found not human remains

SOUTH DUNDAS – An investigation into a report of bones found in a pond along County Road 18 near Archer and Beckstead Roads revealed they were not human remains.

At around 7 p.m. August 10, OPP East Region posted their social media channels that the SD&G detachment was investigating in that area.

“County Road 19 will be closed for some time and you can expect to see a significant police presence in the area. There is no risk to public safety,” the OPP said.

On follow-up, Constable Serge Duguay confirmed that the bones found in the pond, known locally as “Trout Pond” was “not human remains.”

Duguay was unable to confirm what animal the bones were from.

The police response and investigation was unrelated to a structure fire on Archer Road that South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services responded to at 4:23 a.m. on August 11. All three SDFES stations, along with a tanker from South Stormont’s fire service, responded to the fire.

