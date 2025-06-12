Tuned up and ready for the annual Galop Canal Bluegrass Festival

IROQUOIS – Music lovers mark your calendars. From June 11-14, some of the finest Bluegrass musicians from Canada and the US will be right here in Iroquois, at the Point, performing live on stage. This is the 14th year for the Galop Canal Bluegrass Festival in our hometown, and, according to major organizer and planner, Barb Rabideau, “We are still going strong. It’s going to be a great series of shows.”

The team bringing this Bluegrass talent to our town includes Barb, Natalie Sirois, Mary Lussier and returning MC Rick Leben. Ten bands will be at the Point – Nothing Fancy, Bluegrass Diamonds, Matt Lunn & Echo Mountain, Shane Douthwright & The Virtuosos, The Dusty Drifters, Maple Hill, Tyler Comeau and Hwy 10, the Plowboys, Pure Country and from New England, Rock Hearts. Also making a special guest appearance will be Seaway’s outstanding Concert Band.

“Wednesday night, starting at 7 pm is going to be our ‘Big Country Night’,” said Rabideau. “The Plowboys and Pure Country will be presenting that traditional old time country music people love: audiences are going to have a great time. And we have a special offer for that Country Night only. If you come with your Iroquois-Matilda Lions Club chicken dinner ticket, you’ll have free entrance. This is a special for Country Night only.”

Besides enjoying some of the best Bluegrass music anywhere, musicians are encouraged to bring their instruments with them to the Festival. “Rock Hearts is holding a Workshop on Saturday afternoon, sharing the secrets and joys of ‘band dynamic,’” Rabideau explained. “This workshop will be an exciting, real life experience for interested musicians.”

Many music patrons will be rough camping at the Point during the Bluegrass Festival. There will be a food truck, Rick Ranch, on site, and a big barbecue Saturday night.

The 2025 Bluegrass Festival is going to be a weekend which everyone will thoroughly enjoy. “Excellent music, beautiful camping at a terrific site,” Rabideau said. “We already have over 200 tickets sold, but there’s room for all music lovers. People can also purchase a Day Pass at the gates for a particular day. And,” she added. “ the weather has promised to be just about perfect.”

