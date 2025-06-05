Aspirations for $14.2 million infrastructure renewal project

MORRISBURG – South Dundas council and staff hope to have what it takes as they submit an application to the Health and Safety Water Stream Fund for a $14.2 million two year project that would allow for complete infrastructure renewal along eight streets in east Morrisburg.

South Dundas council gave staff the go-ahead to submit the application during the May 28 meeting.

This funding program is meant to assist municipalities in upgrading and expanding critical water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure and improve flood protection.

Successful applications must align with the program objectives, be ready for implementation, and complement provincial initiatives.

Municipal officials in South Dundas believe they present a compelling case being successful in this funding application.

“Due to the common age and condition of our underground infrastructure and due to the mass construction during the Seaway era, unfortunately, the municipality is facing a significant ‘peak’ of infrastructure renewal needs,” said South Dundas CAO Ben deHaan in his report. “Water and Wastewater staff have confirmed that the areas proposed as part of this project experience a higher than average amount of water and sewer breaks and/or blockages. This infrastructure consists of less durable material (e.g. no-corrode pipe, ductile iron) which has reached the end of its service life. In addition, the road condition of the above noted streets is identified as poor, and, due for renewal.”

If successful in this funding application, the municipality would be required to contribute a minimum of 27 per cent of eligible project costs ($3.8 million) with the provincial government providing the remaining 73 per cent of eligible expenses, with a maximum contribution of $30 million per applicant.

Specifically, South Dundas is applying for the complete infrastructure renewal of Morrisburg streets including: Broder Crescent, Laurier Drive, Casselman Road, Kyle Drive, Lions Road, Whitney Court, Farlinger Avenue and Victoria Park Crescent.

Due to the scale of this project it is fully contingent on being successful in this funding application to the province.

