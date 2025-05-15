SDG Counties hires new Transportation Director

CORNWALL – SDG Counties has hired a new Transportation Director. Cameron Harper will begin in the position starting August 5.

He succeeds Benjamin deHaan, who served in the role for over 10 years before recently becoming chief administrative officer at the Municipality of South Dundas.

Harper is currently the Manager of Bridges and Structures for the City of Victoria in British Columbia.

A licenced engineer in Ontario and B.C., prior to working in Victoria, he was the Manager of Public Works and engineering project manager for Huron County in southwestern Ontario.

“His extensive background in municipal services, leadership in public administration, and dedication to professionalism make him an excellent choice for this role,” said SDG Counties CAO Maureen Adams. “We are confident that

his expertise and vision will help guide our transportation department toward continued growth and success.”

Harper said he was excited to begin working for SDG Counties.

“I look forward to working with municipal partners and talented staff to maintain our infrastructure and exploring opportunities to improve how we deliver core services across SDG Counties,” Harper said in a media release.

Like this: Like Loading...