Upper Canada Playhouse crowds immersed in The Highwaymen experience

MORRISBURG – The singers and musicians in Chris McHarge’s outstanding salute to the country music superstars, The Highwaymen, were barely half way through their first set when the audience began clapping and singing along. That would be the mood for the rest of this Upper Canada Playhouse concert. People were clearly swept up in McHarge’s journey of glorious musical nostalgia.

With four very talented singer/guitarists down front (fingers flying over the strings), backed by a versatile, wonderful five piece band, The Highwaymen took the audience back in time to the world of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson and those wonderful songs they created and performed. The singers were young and a little older, as were the audience members, making it clear that this music has a powerful appeal to artists, whatever their age, and listeners alike. Such music is timeless.

Along the way, backed by screens that showed the original stars, the performers shared anecdotes and stories about the 1980s concerts, and also shared their own easy-going sense of humour. As one singer said, “I love working with these guys…and we haven’t had a fight yet. The fellas in this band are the best musicians you’ll find anywhere!” The cheers and applause which greeted these remarks made it clear the audience whole heartedly agreed.

However, it was the songs, those amazing forever songs, that often had the audience singing along throughout the concert.

Whether it was Folsom Prison Blues, or the quirky A Boy Named Sue, the warm Help Me Make It Through the Night or the stirring Good Morning America I Love You! … every song carried a memory, and delighted the crowd. You had to sing or clap along, especially in the “Yippee Ei Ay Ky Ehs” of Ghost Riders in the Sky. And every musician had a show case moment in the concert where he demonstrated his amazing skills. (Love that harmonica!) And the four lead singers, Kurk, Willem, J.D. and Danny, almost seemed, at times, to be channelling those wonderful country stars, to the delight of the listeners.

This highly entertaining evening ended with Chris McHarge’s The Highwaymen singing On the Road Again!….and the audience on its feet, singing and cheering. What a grand production this was for lovers of country, blues and country rock.

