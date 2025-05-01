Obituary – Samuel “Sam” Casselman

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, April 24, 2025, Sam Casselman of Morrisburg, at the age 90. Beloved husband of the late Violet “Vi” Casselman (nee Rice). Loving father of the late Tammy Lorie Conley (Bradley). Cherished Poppa Sam to Samantha and Mason. Dear brother of Edna Garrett of Morrisburg, Agnes Jackson of Winnipeg and Connie Hill of Morrisburg. He was predeceased by his sisters Jean Casselman and Marjorie Jordan and his brothers Alton, Rae and Ross Casselman. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Inurnment will be at Fairview Cemetery on Thursday May 8 at 11am. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...