Green candidate Gordon Kubanek wants voters to think long term

SDG – Green Party of Canada candidate Gordon Kubanek wants voters to stop thinking of left or right in politics, and instead think long term this election. Kubanek, a perennial candidate for the Greens, was parachuted in as the candidate in Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry in the upcoming April 28 federal election. That was not done without local permission Kubanek told The Leader in our continuing series of interviews with the candidates.

“I was on a list. The party asked if I wanted to run in SDG, and I said yes, but not without the local association’s blessing,” he explained. “I met with the president of the EDA and they have been very supportive.”

He added that he was committed to campaigning as much as possible in the riding, and to attending as many debates and events as he could. Kubanek lives in nearby Kars, just outside of North Dundas in rural Ottawa.

“It’s working out well so far,” he said of the local campaign.

A retired physics teacher, former chemical engineer, and now a bee keeper, this is his fifth election running for the party. Kubanek described himself as a pragmatic green, “more of the right wing” with an eye on the long term.

Throughout the 36-day campaign, he has become more familiar with the riding, and identifying some of the key issues.

“I know for Cornwall, it has been de-industrialization. It has turned into a big warehousing city, a good thing,” he said. “For Cornwall, you need to build on it being a transportation hub. It’s a job and if the cost of housing was reasonable, it can be a good life.”

On rural issues, he said the biggest issue relates to sustainability including the barrier of land prices.

“Corporate interests are buying up farm land,” he said. “Quebec is already putting in a law that limits speculation and corporations from buying up ag land.” Which he said he would support federally.

The candidate is also a supporter of marketing boards (supply management). “Anything setting in systems that help the little guy.”

Red tape for small businesses is another issue for Kubanek, saying that red tape favours big companies and places an unfair burden on small businesses.

Addressing decorum in politics, the candidate said that politicians presently do not have accountability except at the ballot box. Kubanek said the character of an MP is what matters.

“The method is the means, or in French they say the style is the man,” he explained. “How you do things is what you are. I have worked hard to always be positive. You should judge character: it is more important than what anyone says.”

To close out, Kubanek said that voting for the same two parties repeatedly is not working for Canadians.

“The Liberals and Conservatives together have got us to this point of having Canada be overly vulnerable to what [U.S. President] Trump’s doing. The Conservatives are all ‘rah-rah’ Mulroney Free Trade, and the Liberals signed up again. We’re in the pit because of those parties, so vote for somebody else – you have a free choice.”

Voters go to the polls across Canada on April 28.

