Federal candidate field grows to five

SDG – As the federal election campaign entered its second week, voters in Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry will have a fifth option at the ballot box.

Ottawa-based author Gordon Kubanek has picked up the torch to run for the Green Party of Canada in SDG. Kubanek confirmed his candidacy to The Leader on March 31.

Kubanek joins an already crowded field of candidates. Incumbent Member of Parliament Eric Duncan is running again for the Conservative Party of Canada. Cornwall city councillor Sarah Good is running for the Liberal Party of Canada. Labour advocate and paralegal Mario Leclerc is representing the NDP. Cameron Tuch is representing the People’s Party of Canada.

Nomination deadline for candidates is April 7 at 2 p.m. A list of official candidates with Elections Canada will be available April 9.

Advance voting for the 45th Federal Election is April 18-21, with stations open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Voters go to the polls on election day, April 28.

