Early Morning Rain: salute to Gordon Lightfoot

MORRISBURG – He left us on May 1, 2023… and an entire nation went into mourning.

Gordon Lightfoot was one of the most significant musicians Canada has ever produced, and “one of the most acclaimed and respected song writers of the 20th century.” His rich and distinctive baritone voice could never be imitated. Never one to be locked into a single musical genre, his songs of the Canada he knew and loved resonated at home and abroad. “Did She Mention My Name?” “Sundown.” “If You Could Read My Mind.” “Rainy Day People.” “The Canadian Railroad Trilogy.” “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” Winner of numerous musical and national awards, Lightfoot’s music and his powerful influence will live on.

This is why Upper Canada Playhouse is delighted to welcome the extraordinary Leisa Way and her wonderful band to the stage March 28-30 with her Lightfoot tribute show, ‘Early Morning Rain.’

Although all the shows are currently sold out, Leisa shared her thoughts and feelings about Gordon Lightfoot.

She was introduced to his music by her father, whose eight-track recording of Lightfoot songs, had her singing along in her Dad’s truck, even as a child. “In my show I tell the audience that I fell in love with Gord’s music… pictures of Canada, our lakes, forests and trees. All things my Dad loved too. It’s like Gordon Lightfoot was our musical answer to the Group of Seven.”

Her original show, ‘Early Morning Rain’ was created by Leisa as a way “to honour my Dad (who died 25 years ago)” and the music of an artist she deeply admired. She and the band were actually in Orillia, Gord’s hometown, for a concert, when they learned of his passing in 2023. “We’ve never been so nervous, or felt such a responsibility to do an artist justice.” The production coming to Morrisburg has “ a few new songs and stories in the concert since we first opened it.” One thing Leisa Way always does is “tailor the story-telling to the personalities of the people I’m working with.”

And what an incredible group of musicians and singers will be sharing the stage with her for ‘Early Morning Rain.’

Bruce Ley, who has worked with Leisa for 20 years, will be at the piano. A “brilliant arranger, Bruce is like my Zen Master, wise and kind..and passionate about what he does.” Don Reid, lead vocals and drums, has been with Leisa for seven years and is a “consummate musician and so much fun to watch on stage.” First appearing with Leisa in last year’s ‘Opry Gold’ is returning musician, Brant Garratt. “Brant’s singing evokes the spirit of Lightfoot, and he is an incredible guitarist who would make Gord proud.” New to the Playhouse and the band is Junior Riggan on lead vocals and bass. “I am thrilled that I can introduce him to Upper Canada Playhouse audiences this year.” Also new to UCP is “rising young talent,” Matt Ballagh, on lead vocals and lead guitars. Only in his 20s, he has been performing since he was a child and is also a fiddler and step dancer.

And then there is the phenomenal Leisa herself who has been thrilling audiences here and nationwide with her dynamic stage presence and her versatile, soaring voice. All audiences have to hear is that Leisa is coming to town for concert tickets to fly out of the box office.

‘Early Morning Rain’ will be a truly memorable show, “Besides having a great time audiences will find themselves with a renewed appreciation of the imprint Gordon Lightfoot had on us as a nation. For those of you who grew up with Gord, we take you back in time. But at the same time, we share what was going on in Gord’s life when he wrote a song. And audiences are going to love this band! The guys all have gorgeous voices and warm personalities. Our job is simply to do our best to make people happy by sharing our music.” And Leisa is thrilled to be “coming home” to Upper Canada Playhouse, a “place very special to me. Morrisburg audiences are the warmest in the world.”

‘Early Morning Rain’ with its nostalgic ties to her late father, and filled with the glorious, forever music of the one and only Gordon Lightfoot, will be a truly memorable concert weekend.

Leisa Way and her band will make it so.

