North Dundas hires new CAO

WINCHESTER – After a vacancy of more than four months, North Dundas Township has hired a new Chief Administrative Officer.

The township announced March 5 it hired Meena Mullur to fill the administrative vacancy.

Mullur has worked for the City of Cornwall for over 17 years. Most recently, she has been administrator of Glen Stor Dun Lodge, the city-owned long-term care home on the city’s east end.

“I am honoured to step into the role of CAO for North Dundas,” Mullur said in a release. “I look forward to working closely with council, staff, and the community to enhance municipal services and contribute to the township’s ongoing development.”

She added that she was optimistic beginning the role to serve in North Dundas.

“It is a privilege to serve a community with such a strong sense of pride and engagement.”

North Dundas Mayor Tony Fraser said he was thrilled to welcome Mullur to their team.

“Her extensive background in municipal services, leadership in public administration, and dedication to community well-being make her an excellent choice for this role,” he said. “We are confident that her expertise and vision will help guide North Dundas toward continued growth and success.”

Prior to managing Glen Stor Dun Lodge, Mullur was Program Supervisor in the city’s housing department. She also serves on the board of directors for the Eastern Ontario Training Board.

Mullur will begin her new role at North Dundas on March 27. The position became vacant in October 2024 when council parted ways with long-time CAO Angela Rutley.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

