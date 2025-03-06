Rose reflects on NDP campaign and results

CORNWALL – It was not the result he had hoped for. Local NDP candidate Jeremy Rose said the Progressive Conservative win on February 27 in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry had a lot to do with the conditions of the election.

“We needed more time to get the message out, to have more of a presence in the riding,” Rose told The Leader after the election. “I had a different outcome in mind.”

Rose, 42, was a first-time political candidate. A member of the local NDP riding association executive, he called the experience of running incredible.

“It was an incredible experience, getting to talk to people in the riding,” he said – adding that a highlight for him was the all-candidates debate held in Cornwall. “That was my first ever.”

Rose thanked his team of volunteers for their support during the campaign.

“They are a great group with a core that has a lot of experience,” he said.

With the election over, Rose has returned to work as a letter carrier/trainer for Canada Post. But he is not done with politics. He said he will continue to serve on the riding association executive.

He has not completely ruled out a run in the upcoming federal election, but said it is not very likely that he will. That election may be called within weeks of the upcoming March 9 Liberal Party leadership vote results.

“I want to spend time building the party locally,” Rose said. “A lot of eager people are needed to do so.”

Rose explained that having a larger presence in the riding, similar to the “blue machine” the local Conservatives/PCPO have built will give the local NDPs the resources needed for the long run.

