Rose reflects on NDP campaign and results

March 6, 2025 Phillip Blancher – Local Journalism Initiative Reporter News
NDP candidate Jeremy Rose (Supplied photo)

CORNWALL – It was not the result he had hoped for. Local NDP candidate Jeremy Rose said the Progressive Conservative win on February 27 in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry had a lot to do with the conditions of the election.

“We needed more time to get the message out, to have more of a presence in the riding,” Rose told The Leader after the election. “I had a different outcome in mind.”

Rose, 42, was a first-time political candidate. A member of the local NDP riding association executive, he called the experience of running incredible.

“It was an incredible experience, getting to talk to people in the riding,” he said – adding that a highlight for him was the all-candidates debate held in Cornwall. “That was my first ever.”

Rose thanked his team of volunteers for their support during the campaign.

“They are a great group with a core that has a lot of experience,” he said.

With the election over, Rose has returned to work as a letter carrier/trainer for Canada Post. But he is not done with politics. He said he will continue to serve on the riding association executive.

He has not completely ruled out a run in the upcoming federal election, but said it is not very likely that he will. That election may be called within weeks of the upcoming March 9 Liberal Party leadership vote results.

“I want to spend time building the party locally,” Rose said. “A lot of eager people are needed to do so.”

Rose explained that having a larger presence in the riding, similar to the “blue machine” the local Conservatives/PCPO have built will give the local NDPs the resources needed for the long run.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.