OT win keeps Morrisburg Lions’ playoff fortunes alive

MORRISBURG – On the brink of elimination, the Morrisburg Jr. Lions’ play off run extends for at least one more game after a dramatic 3-2 overtime win at home February 22.

Morrisburg played Game 3 of their playoff series against the Westport Rideaus on the road February 21, going into the weekend trailing in the best-of-seven game series 2-0.

A six goal first period saw the teams tied 3-3 after 20 minutes. The Lions’ top line of Lukas Rozon, Ben Lapier, and Justin Cyr did the heavy lifting in that period. Rozon opened the scoring for Morrisburg, and followed up with a shorthanded goal. Lapier scored the third goal of the period for Morrisburg.

The team’s penalty kill did them no favours in the game with four of Westport’s six goals being from the power-play.

The Rideaus took the lead in the second period, and added to it early in the third period. A late goal by Rozon (from Liam Berry-Lavallee, and Lapier) kept the Lions in it, but the Rideaus’ scored an insurance goal seconds later to win 6-4.

Penalty killing continued to plague the Lions going into Game 4 as the team faced being swept from the playoffs.

A power-play goal by Matthew Leaver halfway through the first period sent Westport ahead 1-0. Rozon (Lapier, and Hudson Fetterly) tied the game 1-1 with 1:18 left in the period. Lions’ defenceman Kayne McCadden was ejected from the game after a match penalty was issued by the referees.

Both teams had plenty of opportunities to improve their penalty killing skills in the second and third periods.

Lapier scored a power-play goal with 38 seconds left in the second period, and a roughing penalty right after – earning the captain a Gordie Howe Hat-Trick for the match. Fetterly and Rozon assisted on the second goal, as the Lions took a 2-1 lead into the third period.

The Rideaus’ Rylan Boyer scored a power-play goal less than five minutes into the third period, seeing the teams tied 2-2.

Morrisburg and Westport players traded penalties throughout the rest of the period as the pressure was on both teams for a win. The Lions stood their ground in the Rideaus’ end for most of the final five minutes of regulation. Rideaus’ goalie Ben Spicer blocked shot after shot from the Lions. The teams were tied 2-2 going into OT.

It took just over four minutes of trying for the Lions to get the puck past Spicer. Callum Stevenson connected with the pass back from Josh Broad and Hudson Macdonald to bury the puck low and under Spicer’s blocker for the game winner. The Lions won 3-2!

The series moves back to Westport for Game 5 on February 28. The Lions still face elimination, and an uphill battle. No team in the past 15 playoff seasons in the National Capital Junior Hockey League has come back from a 3-0 game deficit to win a playoff series.

If needed, Game 6 of the series will be played in Morrisburg on March 1, with a puck drop of 7:30 p.m. Game 7 of the series (if needed) will take place in Westport on March 2 at 3 p.m.

Playoff results

The Vankleek Hill Cougars swept the runway, defeating the Metcalfe Jets in four games. The Cougars put up back-to-back 5-3 wins last weekend for the series sweep.

The Cumberland Castors proved the defending champions Gatineau Hull-Volant can be beaten. Down 3-0 in their series, the Castors grounded the Hull-Volant 5-1 February 23.

The St. Isidore Eagles staved off elimination against the North Dundas Rockets in a double-OT stunner Sunday afternoon. The Rockets led the series 3-2, and lost in OT 3-2. Maxime Patenaude scored the game-winner for the Eagles. The deciding Game 7 of the playoff series will play in Chesterville on February 26. Puck drop is at 8:30 p.m.

