Lions’ Lapier and Rozon win NCJHL awards

VANKLEEK HILL – For the second consecutive year, Morrisburg Lions player Ben Lapier has won the National Capital Junior Hockey League most valuable player award.

Lapier, from Williamsburg, completed the 2024-25 NCJHL regular season scoring 24 goals and assisting 54 times in 34 games. Averaging 2.29 points per game, Lapier led the league in assists, points (78) and short-handed goals (3). He won the league MVP in 2023-24, averaging 2.53 points per game, earning 40 goals and 46 assists that season.

“I’m very honoured to receive the MVP award for the 24-25 season and I’d like to thank the coaching staff, management, and my teammates for making this possible,” Lapier said. “I’m now looking forward to our playoff match-up against the Westport Rideaus Friday. The playoff crowds are special in Morrisburg, and I can’t wait to play in front of our fans Saturday night!”

This is Lapier’s final season in junior hockey as the recently turned 22 year old ages out at the end of league playoffs. He has been with the team since 2022-23.

Lapier is not the only league award winner this year from the Lions. Forward Lukas Rozon won the league’s Rookie of the Year honours. Rozon put up 20 goals and 16 assists for 36 points across 16 games this season.

This is the second time a Morrisburg Lions’ player has been awarded Rookie of the Year by the league. Forward Graham Robertson won the honour in 2019.

Other NCJHL award winners this year include Vankleek Hill Cougars’ Zachary Bigras – best defenceman; Cumberland Castors’ Liam Kirby – most improved; and St. Isidore Eagles’ Cedric Hughes – best defensive forward.

Two players from the Gatineau Hull-Volant won awards: Zachary Major – best goaltender; and Frederic Faucher – most sportsmanlike. The Westport Rideaus team earned three awards: Jeff Snow – executive of the year; William Wilson – Bédard Family Trophy for volunteerism; and for the second consecutive year, Steve Merkley won coach of the year.

The league announces its awards each February after the conclusion of the regular season.

