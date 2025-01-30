Vegas Knights: Timeless musical salute at Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG – “The magic of this show is two-fold,” said creator/director Chris McHarge who is bringing his fabulous production, ‘Vegas Knights,’ back to Upper Canada Playhouse for a short, not-to-be-missed run, February 7-9, 2025. “First, the staying power of this music is incredible.

Unlike other popular genres which may be passing fads, the music of ‘Vegas Knights’ is timeless. Second, there is the performance of Derek Marshall…Derek is the most charismatic , energetic performer I have ever worked with. He has a beautiful voice, and sings the music as if it was written for him.”

‘Vegas Knights’ is a tribute in two acts to the greatest crooners of the ‘50s,’60s and ‘70s who often appeared in Las Vegas. Originally created by Chris McHarge, Colin Stewart and Derek Marshall, the production was staged at the Playhouse in 2013 to rave reviews and packed houses. Those wonderful songs of the Rat Pack, Sammy Davis Jr., Sinatra, Tom Jones, Bobby Darrin, Tony Bennett and Elvis will once again thrill the audiences.

“It doesn’t matter when you were born, or what era was yours growing up,” McHarge said, “everyone knows this music. It swings. The themes of the songs are universal: they speak to everyone. And for those who never got to hear these greats, or experience them performing live, well ‘Vegas Knights’ will give them a chance to feel what it must have been like.”

New charts have been written for this 2025 production. The show also arrives with a mega-talented five piece band which includes Stephen Ingram, musical director and piano, Joel Haynes, drums, Lew Mele, bass, Alain Desroches, trumpet/flugelhorn and Yves Turgeon, tenor sax and flute.

And out front singing those wonderful songs will be Mr. Las Vegas Knight himself, Derek Marshall.

Marshall has loved the great crooners since he was a teenager. “My favourite album of all time is Sinatra at the Sands,” he explained. “Those classic songs and the swinging sound of Basie and Sinatra live with the exuberant crowd…well it hit me in my soul, lit my imagination and I pictured myself on stage in a tux crooning before that crowd.” He finally got his chance to do just that when he worked with McHarge and Stewart on the original ‘Vegas Knights’. He hasn’t looked back. “It gives me such joy. I love the material, the stories the songs tell, the emotions they bring out, the memories they invoke, and even hearing an entire crowd sing along…It’s gotta swing, baby!”

‘Vegas Knights’ is a show which will appeal to all ages. The music and the choreography are given pride of place in this production. Classics like ‘Mack the Knife’,’ Mr. Bojangles,’ ‘Luck be a Lady’ and ‘I Left my Heart in San Francisco’ may even have audience members singing in their seats. Certainly, this production will leave them cheering.

Get your ticket to Upper Canada Playhouse’s fabulous Chris McHarge musical, ‘Vegas Knights,’ starring the very talented Derek Marshall and the wonderful stage band, February 7-9.

Why, you just might find yourself “leaving your heart in Morrisburg.”

