South Stormont adopts 6.9 per cent tax increase

LONG SAULT – South Stormont adopted its 2025 budget, increasing residential property taxes by 6.9 per cent this year.

“Municipalities across the country continue to make difficult budget decisions in order to provide efficient and effective services to their residents,” said Mayor Bryan McGillis.

The $23.4 million budget will cover the township’s $14.4 million operations budget, $7.8 million in capital project spending, and transfer an additional $1.2 million to reserves for future use.

The South Stormont increase amounts to $38.68 per $100,000 of assessed home value. When blended with the SDG Counties increase, residential taxes will rise $69.84 per $100,000 of assessed home value.

Only 44 per cent of the revenue needed for the budget comes from direct property taxation. The balance comes from reserves, fees, grants, and other levels of government. South Stormont is removing $2.2 million from reserves this year, and adding $1.2 million to reserves, a net $1 million draw down.

Major projects planned include resurfacing Myers and Eamon Roads ($539K), replacing the Hunters Road Cross Culvert ($650K), and over $400K in upgrades for the ice plant at the Long Sault Arena. Three playground structures will also be replaced.

