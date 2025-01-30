SLSMC installing a Hands-Free Mooring System at the Iroquois Lock

IROQUOIS – Winter maintenance work takes place every year at the Iroquois lock, but this year, one of the biggest infrastructure investments of recent times is taking place.

Part of a $350 million system-wide initiative, Lock 7 Iroquois is moving toward the implementation of hands free mooring technology.

“It’s a big project here in Iroquois,” Martin Vallée, General Manager Operations, Maisonneuve Region of the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation told The Leader.

The HFM system employs vacuum pads mounted on vertical rails to secure a vessel during the lockage process, tracking the ship as it is raised or lowered, while keeping it at a safe, fixed distance from the lock wall during the mooring process.

Iroquois is one of the last locks in the system to have this HFM system installed.

“By next year the entire system will be equipped with HFM technology, standardizing the approach for users across the system,” said Nicole Giroux-Laplante, Manager, media relations and communications for the SLSMC.

Vallée spoke about the timeline for the project.

Presently, civil work, including concrete abutments, slot cutting and rail installations are ongoing and will be completed this winter, if all goes according to plan.

This spring installation of the static and dynamic HFM units will take place, followed by commissioning and testing.

Project completion and operational readiness is expected in summer 2025.

“As we move to implement HFM technology at the Iroquois lock – the final lock in the Montreal-Lake Ontario section of the St. Lawrence Seaway to adopt this innovation – all current Iroquois employees will remain on-site. With the full implementation of HFM technology, the nature of their work will evolve to become more technical,” said Valée.

On top of these navigation investments, Iroquois lock park maintenance has seen recent improvements.

“Our core work is passing ships but the communities are central to everything we do. In Iroquois, you can see the pride in this area the people here have due to many connections to the seaway. There’s a certain pride in it and we understand that and it’s important to us as well which is why you see some of that great work that’s been done here,” said Giroux-Laplante.

Timelines for the septic and washroom are not yet available, but the project is on the radar of SLSMC officials with plans to move forward when they can.

