Editorial: Unbecoming behaviour unneeded

The announcement by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that he will resign from office once his party successor is found should be a moment of pause and reflection. Regardless of your position on the political spectrum, a person who has served the public for over nine years will soon leave. While this Prime Minister – like all who serve in that or any other elected position – had supporters and detractors, that service to the public should not be disrespected.

Traditionally, when a Canadian politician announced their resignation or desire to leave office, the partisan dogs were called off for a short period of time, and recognition is given to the person for their role in political life. A modicum of respect in an ever-growing disrespectful time. This is not an antique concept in Canadian politics. As recently as early 2024, the transcripts of Hansard – the official log of everything said and done in the House of Commons – recorded respectful words of retiring members spoken by others. These types of polite recognitions were spoken of in the media by politicians too – until now.

“Justin Trudeau’s Liberals let down Canadians,” was the first statement spoken by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. “Canadians desperate to turn the page on this dark chapter in our history might be relieved today that Justin Trudeau is finally leaving,” said Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. Nothing in either leader’s statements said anything respectful of the public service. The only leader that said anything respectful was Green Party Leader Elizabeth May who closed her statement saying, “I want to thank Justin Trudeau for his service to his country and wish him and his family much happiness and peace in the years ahead.”

Many times, Leader editorials (and other publications) have pointed out the circling, toilet-bowl loss of respect and dialogue in Canadian politics. Recent news has reported how many municipal, provincial, and federal politicians are opting to not run for re-election or quit in the middle of their elected term, because of the ever-diminishing respect for those elected. Personal attacks and name-calling prevail at all levels of government in varying degrees and localities. Even here in South Dundas, we see it ever more frequently.

Following Trudeau’s resignation announcement, local MP Eric Duncan took to social media to report the news of Trudeau’s announcement and immediately descended to name-calling potential successors for the Liberal Party. For someone who has, in the past, thanked people of all political stripes for their elected work – it was off-putting. Some residents agreed, calling out Duncan online. “I cannot support this name-calling, slogan-rich and destructive behaviour. Canadians deserve better than this type of behaviour,” said one. “Smearing and shaming someone to prop yourself up is disgraceful,” wrote another.

Regardless of the politics a person keeps, or what party they represent, we should all be able to agree to disagree on political ideas and still maintain a respect for the offices people hold, and the service of people in them. We must all strive to elevate the level of discourse back to what our past examples were, or else we are no better than those in other countries who relish in cutting others down.

