Seaway ship successfully re-floated

MORRISBURG – Stuck on the Crysler Shoal for 23 days, the Tim S. Dool was successfully re-floated early Monday morning.

The 57 year old cargo ship, owned by Algoma Central Limited, had been stuck on the shoal in Lake St. Lawrence about nine kilometres east of Morrisburg since November 23.

“The vessel Tim S. Dool has been successfully re-floated and brought to Wilson Hill anchorage where it will undergo a full inspection before continuing its transit,” said St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation spokesperson Nicole Giroux-Laplante.

Three large tugboats and a dredging vessel, along with three barges were brought in for the salvage operation. About 5,000 metric tonnes of grain was transferred off the ship to the barges, lightening the load on the ship. At around 7:30 a.m. December 16, the three tugs successfully released the ship from the shoal.

This was the third salvage plan to release the ship, which ran aground near the location of the Eastcliffe Hall wreck. Earlier attempts to raise the water level and also to push the loaded ship off the shoal failed.

As the ship stopped on the U.S. side of the border, the United States Coast Guard led the multi-agency salvage.

“This complex operation required close coordination between multiple federal agencies and our Canadian counterparts to ensure the safety of personnel, protection of the environment, and minimal disruption to vessel traffic,” said Capt. Mark Kuperman with the USCG.

No cause has been given for why the Quebec City-bound cargo ship veered off course and struck the shoal. There were no reports of injuries or pollution from the collision.

Water levels for November and December are lower and there are several water advisories in place for ships on the international waterway – none of the advisories are specifically for this area.

