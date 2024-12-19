Lang installed as SDG Warden

CORNWALL – South Glengarry Deputy Mayor and Counties Council member Martin Lang was officially installed as the new Warden for SDG.

Lang was elected by council in August, defeating perennial candidate Councillor Bryan McGillis (South Stormont).

In his inaugural address, Lang said he had big shoes to fill replacing outgoing and three-time warden Jamie MacDonald.

“Council has placed a great deal of trust in me, and I am once again humbled to serve as your Warden,” he told council and guests at the December 13 inauguration. “I promise to dedicate myself to representing the values and priorities of our region with integrity and dedication.”

Lang said he wanted to continue to build on the relationships between SDG, the City of Cornwall, neighbouring municipal councils, federal and provincial officials and the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne.

“By continuing to collaborate, I believe we can make our region the envy of Ontario,” Lang continued.

SDG Counties elects the warden as head of the 12 member council on a yearly basis in August. The warden’s term of office runs from December to November each year. Counties Council is made up of the mayor and deputy mayors of the six lower-tier municipalities within the county.

