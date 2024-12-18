Obituary – Cindy Jones

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, December 16, 2024, Cindy Jones (nee Sayeau) of Iroquois, age 62. Beloved wife of the late Dave Jones. Loving mother of Cheryl Levere (Jim) of Iroquois. Cindy will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Zackary, Brooke (Jayden) and Brody. Sister of Barbara Coburn (Jim), Debbie Mae (Whitney) and Glen Sayeau (Samantha). Dear niece of Eva Garlough and Jack Sayeau. Predeceased by her parents Buddy and Verna Sayeau (nee Seeley), her sister Donna Mae and her brothers Dwayne, Denzil, Leroy and Clark Sayeau. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Friday, December 27th from noon until time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. A luncheon will follow at Cedar Glen Golf Club. Interment of cremated remains will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to Winchester District Memorial Hospital or J. W. MacIntosh Senior Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

