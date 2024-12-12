St. Lawrence Seaway improvements announced

CORNWALL – Infrastructure along the Montréal-Lake Ontario section of the St. Lawrence Seaway will get a boost over the next three years. The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation – which operates the Canadian locks and canals on the international waterway – announced $170 million in spending on marine infrastructure from now to 2027.

“This investment encompasses several key communities including Iroquois,” said SLSMC spokesperson Nicole Giroux-Laplante. “These projects aim to strengthen essential infrastructure and support the resilience of supply chains.”

Few details were released by the corporation on what specific infrastructure along the Montréal-Lake Ontario will be targeted by the spending.

Planned work on the Montréal-Lake Ontario section includes maintenance and upgrades to locks and bridges, improving energy infrastructure, and extending the life span of mechanical and structural systems of the 66-year old canal and lock system.

When asked by The Leader, Giroux-Laplante did not offer specifics of what work will be done at the Iroquois locks.

“Today, we are proud to emphasize our commitment to these communities and their critical role in the maritime network.”

The Canadian portion of the Seaway is owned by the federal government and is maintained and operated by the SLSMC. The company collects tolls and other fees from ships using the waterway. Infrastructure is partly funded by the government, and partly from corporation revenues.

No specifics were given when asked how much of the infrastructure spending will be funded by the SLSMC, and how much from the government.

“The SLSMC covers its day-to-day operating costs and contributes to the asset renewal costs and modernization of these structures from tolls and other revenues, with any remaining asset renewal costs covered by Transport Canada,” Giroux-Laplante said.

Also announced with the Montréal-Lake Ontario work, is $180 million in infrastructure funding for the Welland Canal. The SLSMC said all work is to be completed by March 31, 2027.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

