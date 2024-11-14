Hallville park to be renamed

WINCHESTER – North Dundas council voted November 7 to rename the community park in Hallville after a long-time volunteer in the community.

Ground broke last month on a $2-million expansion of the Hallville Community Park. That park will be renamed the “Brian Telford Community Park” in memory of Telford and his contributions in the Hallville community.

Telford was a member of the Mountain and District Lions Club, the North Dundas Fire Service, and the Hallville Recreation Committee.

He volunteered in the community for over 40 years. Sixteen letters of support were received by North Dundas council in support of the renaming.

“Brian Telford was more than a pillar in our community – he was the main support beam,” said Mary Cook in her recommendation for the park renaming. “If there ever was a man who should be recognized and honoured for his service as a long-time community leader, it is Brian.”

North Dundas Fire Service Station 2 Chief Raymond Sherrer wrote, “Brian spearheaded the Hallville Substation to have trucks on both sides of the tracks so, if we ever had a call when trains were going through, we could still respond quickly and not wait.”

He continued,” His 40 years with the Lions Club shows his dedication, and that alone should get his name on the Hallville park.”

Resident Don Johnston wrote, “Brian had a special gift of sharing his time and his many actions of kindness with the people of Hallville. It was never about him being noticed, but simply a reflection of the kind of person he was.”

At the meeting, Councillor Matthew Uhrig called the renaming a very fitting tribute. “The park project in and of itself has been a long time coming, and this is just a natural extension of that.”

Mayor Tony Fraser added his sentiments.

“He was a driving force in the community throughout North Dundas and his legacy will continue,” Fraser said.

A ceremony to officially rename the park will be held in 2025 to coincide with one of the Meet Me on Main Street events or a community tree planting.

