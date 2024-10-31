Indoor soccer registration deadline November 2

IROQUOIS – While the days are growing shorter and colder, there is still plenty of soccer to be played in South Dundas.

South Dundas United FC’s indoor soccer (futsal) league registration is open with a registration deadline of November 2.

The 13-week indoor program consists of a two-week pre-season training, nine-week regular season, and two-week playoff.

Running from November 27, 2024 to March 5, 2025, the club has expanded to two nights a week.

“Last year was the first year for our leagues and we saw that for older players, playing half-court games was too compact,” said SDUFC President Phil Blancher. “This year, all the games except U6 and U9 will be full court, providing more space for players.”

Increasing the size of space for games meant expanding to a second night, and it means the club is able to open up registration to the same age range as its outdoor players.

Currently registration is open to any player born between 2006 and 2020.

Blancher said the program expansion is part of the club’s five year plan to grow the sport for all ages in the community.

“Especially in the winter, finding activities for kids without having to travel out of the community is difficult,” he explained. “Being able to offer this at the gym in Seaway makes it convenient for those interested here, and central for many of those from outside of South Dundas who already take part in our programming.”

In 2023-24, the indoor soccer program attracted 85 players across the U9, U12 and U15 age groups. Registration is below last year’s numbers, but does not close until November 2.

“I think the warmer weather we’ve had for most of the fall hasn’t helped. People are still thinking of outdoor activities.”

In line with its 2024 Summer and Fall outdoor programs, SDUFC is maintaining its player registration fee at $50 per player, and there are no residency restrictions. In fact, 30 per cent of the club’s 500 players (across all programs) are from outside of South Dundas, with over 20 per cent of the players from Edwardsburgh-Cardinal.

“We’re an inclusive and affordable soccer club. Working with corporate sponsors and keeping expenses as low as we can, our volunteers work hard to keep the cost to families as affordable as possible.”

Blancher said one of the benefits of soccer is how little equipment a player needs to play.

“All you need for indoor is a pair of running shows, some shin guards, shorts and socks,” he explained. “Players interested in playing goalkeeper may want kneepads like what is used in volleyball, and goalie gloves – Those are not super expensive.”

SDUFC’s indoor program is based on a South American variant of soccer called Futsal. Sanctioned by FIFA, the game is played on a court similar in size to a basketball court, with five players per side (four players plus a goalkeeper.) Teams are intentionally smaller, with no more than 10 players per team. The game is played with a weighted ball so that it does not travel as high or far as a conventional soccer ball. The goals are smaller two, measuring about one-and-a-half the size of a hockey net.

“Futsal is the game that many of the past and current global soccer players grew up playing,” said Blancher, who took an interest in Futsal about five years ago. “Pelé, Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, they all grew up playing this in their youth before moving on to the grass soccer pitch.”

Futsal provides greater emphasis on ball control, passing, foot work, maintaining possession, and creativity.

“You could see a measurable improvement in skill and confidence in the player that played last winter, when they were in soccer this summer and fall,” Blancher added.

This is the third year for the indoor soccer program. The club received funding from 100 Women Who Care About South Dundas in 2022 to purchase the equipment for its pilot project at Morrisburg Public School.

That pilot expanded in 2023-24 with the launch of three leagues out of Seaway DHS in Iroquois, one night a week. This year, it’s grown to two nights per week starting at the end of November.

The club’s registration deadline is this Saturday, November 2. Player registration is online via its website: www.southdundasunited.ca

