Family fun for all this fall at Rijke’s Produce Farm

MORRISBURG – Few things say it is the Fall season than a corn maze. Rijke’s Produce Farm on County Road 2 just west of Morrisburg has expanded its corn maze this year, and added a fundraising twist too.

“We wanted to do something that all families could enjoy,” said Jenny Rijke, who owns the farm with husband Brian. “We tried to make it not just for little kids: that’s why we made the play area.”

The two began the corn maze at their farm last year on 1/4 acre – this year it’s expanded to two acres not including the play area.

With themes of fall, pumpkins, and pirates, the family-friendly maze features a large play area for younger kids, with a seating area for parents. Spread throughout the maze are six clue boxes, which when all found will reveal the location of the treasure in the maze.

Rather than opt for the Halloween-theme that some attractions follow, Brian said that their expanded maze is meant for kids of all ages.

“We have a young family and wanted to do something that appeals to everyone,” Jenny explained.

In the kids play area, there is a pirate ship, a photo area, a music wall, and many games to play. For older kids and adults, it can take over an hour to find the clues and the treasure at the centre of the maze.

Tickets are $8 per person, children under two are free. A portion of the ticket sales will go towards the fundraising for the new Dundas Manor in Winchester.

“We’d like to raise over $1,000. We definitely like to get to over $2,000,” he said.

The maze, and produce farm is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the maze closes one hour before the farm’s closing. The farm is not open on Sundays. The maze is open until Halloween (October 31.)

