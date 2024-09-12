SDU Fall Soccer League kicks off fourth season

IROQUOIS – South Dundas United’s Fall soccer season kicked off to a wet start as teams across five leagues played began their season.

In BMO U18 Fall Soccer League play, the Navigators opened with a doubleheader win. The Navs took on the Guardians in the early match, winning 1-0. Jaxson Lalonde-Testerink scored the game winner in the match. The second game of the doubleheader saw the Navs win 2-1 over the Rapids. Conner Thoms put the team up 1-0, but a goal from Parker Dake levelled the match before half time. Thoms’ second goal of the game early in the second half sealed the win for the Navigators.

The Hammers dropped both sides of their Match Week One doubleheader in the BMO U13 FSL. They were shut out 3-0 by the Blues in the early match, and losing 7-1 in the late match to the Wanderers. Kaelib McKinnon, Michael Ayerst, and Sawyer Miller scored for the Blues in their win. McKinley Lalonde-Testerink put up four goals for the Wanderers in their win. James Shaver, Taylor Cochrane, and Darcy Cinnamon each had one goal as well. Mason Perry scored the lone goal for the Hammers in the match.

Over in the BMO U11 FSL, Hibernian and Rangers each put up wins at the expense of Celtic, who had the weekly doubleheader in the league.

Jaxson Holmes and Jackson Johnston each scored twice, while Joey Turner scored once for Hibernian in their 5-1 win over Celtic. Paisly Rottier scored for Celtic in the match. The Rangers doubled Celtic 4-2 in the late match. Duncan DeVries scored twice, while Harrison Boisvenue and Willow Turner each scored once for the Rangers. Greyson Hartle-Poirier and Blake Merkley-Carroll each scored for Celtic.

Over in the Tim Hortons TimBITS U9 Fall Soccer League, the Bees stung the Dragons 2-1, while the Eagles edged out the Osprey 3-2. Tim Hortons TimBITS U6 FSL play begins next week.

This is the fourth year that South Dundas United FC (formerly the South Dundas Soccer Association) has run a fall soccer league in Iroquois. There are over 150 players playing this season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

