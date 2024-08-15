Trillium grant gets Habitat for Humanity on the road

CORNWALL – A $56,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation has helped the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity on the road to pick up donations. The organization unveiled purchase of a new Toyota Sienna minivan outside of their Cornwall Re-Store location August 9.

“I’m pleased to see Habitat for Humanity Cornwall and The Counties acquire a new van, which will significantly enhance their operations,” said Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Nolan Quinn, who was on hand for the official “key turning.” “This vehicle will be immensely valuable as it allows staff to efficiently reach rural areas necessary for collecting donations.”

The new van for the Cornwall and the Counties chapter of HoH will be used across its service area to help staff for its ReStore and volunteers to donation pick ups. Revenue from ReStore and ReMove projects all support Habitat’s affordable housing goals.

“This grant means we are able to reach our valued donors faster and more efficiently allowing Habitat Cornwall to make a greater, local impact,” said Leigh Taggard, executive director of the local HoH chapter.

Increasing revenue through selling items through its ReStore in Cornwall, the organization is able to help support affordable housing and improve waste diversion in Cornwall and SDG Counties.

The OTF grant is one of 1,044 projects funded through more than $110 million in funding in the past year.

Buying a passenger van was not the original plan for the organization. Habitat applied to buy a cargo-style van, but like many organizations and different governments have found, demand has exceeded supply.

“We completed due diligence attempting to secure a new cargo van within our region, but were unable to,” said local Habitat spokesperson Breckyn Caers. “Used options were explored, but ultimately, a passenger van was decided on.”

Caers continued that multiple models were looked before settling on the Toyota. The change in vehicle-type purchase was done with the approval of the OTF program. In the end, the purchase has worked out for Habitat.

“When considering our organization’s needs, having the ability to use the new van for donation pick ups, ReMove Project facilitation and the ability to transport people (thereby reducing mileage costs), this vehicle has become our best overall option,” said Caers. “The new van is also a hybrid, further reducing operating costs.”

The ReStore also has a larger box truck to help volunteers with pick-ups: however Caers explained that due to the size of the service area, having a smaller second vehicle helps Habitat use its resources better.

The chapter has three projects under construction with their 21st house nearing completion in Ingleside.

