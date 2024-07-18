SDG joins EOWC call for predictable funding

CORNWALL – SDG Counties added its support behind a call by the Eastern Ontario Warden’ Caucus for a more sustainable infrastructure funding plan for rural municipalities.

At the July 15 meeting, council backed a resolution of support for EOWC’s call to review how infrastructure is funded, both for capital and operations, and a move away from project-based applications. Instead, EOWC is advocating for a consistent or predictable annual funding model that municipalities can then direct towards infrastructure as and where needed. .

“Municipalities, especially in Eastern Ontario, I think have been a little bit neglected in terms of infrastructure funding,” said Councillor Bryan McGillis, speaking to the motion of support. “I hope this helps a little bit.”

SDG Chief Administrative Officer Maureen Adams told council that the funding would be helpful in the Counties.

“We don’t necessarily have the same type of population to support the vast road networks that we have, similar with water and waste water,” she said.

The resolution comes after the release by the Wardens’ Caucus of a policy paper on municipal infrastructure.

Most of the municipalities that make up SDG Counties have unfunded infrastructure deficits that exceed $50 million each.

Council unanimously supported the motion at council.

