Score One for the Community Challenge returns

IROQUOIS – Local soccer club, South Dundas United FC, has issued the challenge to its 36 youth teams to score one for the soccer community. This year, the club is looking inward, raising money for its soccer goal replacement project and equipment replacement fund. On July 20, the club will be “Loonie 4 Goals.”

“The goal is to raise Loonies and Toonies to add to our existing fundraising to replace the last set of soccer goals needing replacement,” said SDUFC president Phil Blancher. “We were incredibly fortunate to raise enough last year to replace two of the three sets of goals and put the club a year ahead of our three year schedule.”

Blancher explained that the club has a number of projects planned and wants to complete this fundraiser this year. A pair of soccer goals cost approximately $11,000.

Through donations from 100 Women of South Dundas, local legions, the Morrisburg Lions’ club, private donations and support from the municipality, two pairs were bought in May 2023, leaving only one pair left to be replaced.

“Last year, to give back we started the Score One for the Community challenge and raised over $3,300 in food and monetary donations for Community Food Share,” said Blancher. “This year, we’re working towards our goal of that last pair of goals.”

The fundraiser is simple. Teams raise loonies and toonies for their team. On July 20, teams hand in their fundraising efforts. For every loonie collected, a team will score one goal; toonies are worth two goals. The team that scores the most goals will receive a pizza party during the July 27 soccer tournament.

“South Dundas United’s goal is to raise $1,000 for our goal project. Should we be fortunate to raise more than that, it will go into our equipment fund,” he added. “Fundraising like this, combined with our corporate sponsorship program enables this club to be able to continue to offer inexpensive and inclusive soccer programming for families in South Dundas and the broader area.”

This season, the club has over 430 players registered in its expanded 11-week summer soccer season. Registration remains open for their seven-week fall soccer season and 13-week winter indoor soccer season.

