Iroquois Legion celebrates its largest Catch the Ace prize

IROQUOIS – This week, every person who purchased a ticket in the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #370 Catch the Ace draw knew they had the winning number (39). What remained to be seen on Sunday is who would be the lucky name drawn to take home the total prize lot which had grown to $47,367.

Marilyn McConnell was the lucky winner when her name was drawn Sunday afternoon at the Iroquois Legion.

“I’m just so shocked,” said McConnell. She thinks she may use some of the winnings to fund a trip.

She buys four Catch the Ace tickets every week at Mustard’s Variety in Iroquois.

This round of Catch the Ace is the longest that the Iroquois has had to date and this is the largest prize amount won here.

“We’ve never had one stay hiding until the last card,” said Sheila Holmes, who has spearheaded this Catch the Ace fundraiser since its inception several years ago. “We once had one found on the very first draw,” added Holmes.

In this 52 week round 28,738 tickets were sold with more than 4,000 tickets sold for this draw alone.

“We have to thank our outlets who sold tickets for us,” said Holmes. “I know this draw made for a busy week.”

When Sheila Holmes first learned about these Catch the Ace raffles, and how they work, she took the idea of starting one to the Iroquois Legion membership and they initially voted it down.

However, after seeing other area organizations run the raffles, Holmes took the idea back to the membership and sold them on getting this ongoing fundraiser started at the Iroquois Branch back in 2017.

They have been holding Catch the Ace draws ever since.

“With the money from these Catch the Ace draws we have been able to donate a lot of money to the local community,” said Iroquois Legion branch 370 president Darlene Riddell. She added that the Carefor Hospice in Cornwall and Dundas County Hospice in Williamsburg are two organizations that they regularly support.

“Sheila should be really proud of what she has done for our Legion and for our community,” said Riddell.

The next Iroquois Legion Catch the Ace draw should start in August.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

