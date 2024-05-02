Sidewalk replacement moves forward

MORRISBURG – The second year of South Dundas’ four-year sidewalk replacement program is set to begin with an important goal in sight.

South Dundas’ Manager of Transportation Jeff Hyndman presented the tenders for this year’s sidewalk tender, all which focus on Morrisburg, to council at their April 24 meeting.

This year, the sidewalks on First Street between St. James Lane and Ottawa Street, Second Street between Trillium Street and Augusta Street, and Trillium Street from First to the Presbyterian Church parking lot, will be replaced. Additionally, the sidewalk connecting Ottawa Street to Morrisburg Public School will be replaced.

Hyndman explained that the program will reach an important goal by the end of this four year plan.

“In the next three years, all the winter maintained sidewalks will be completed,” he told council.

South Dundas has a set number of sidewalks in Morrisburg, Iroquois, Brinston, and Williamsburg that are maintained throughout the year. Last year, the remaining sidewalks in Iroquois were completed. Brinston and Williamsburg will follow in the next two years.

Another positive noted was the competitiveness of the bidding process this year. The municipality’s tender process saw 16 bidders respond, yielding a nearly $70K savings this year from the budget.

JT Concrete Ltd. from the Windsor area, bid $139,999.47 plus net HST and was the successful bidder.

Work is expected to begin after the Victoria Day long weekend in May and last approximately two months.

