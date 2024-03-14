Ex-warden Frank Prevost dies

CORNWALL – The former warden of SDG Counties, who was convicted of sexual assault in 2023, has died. Formerly the mayor of South Glengarry and previously elected as deputy mayor and a councillor of that township, Prevost died from terminal prostate cancer March 9.

He last served as warden of the United Counties from December 2019 until June 2021. Prevost was re- elected by SDG Counties council as warden during the COVID-19 pandemic to a second consecutive term. The former realtor also served as warden of the counties prior to amalgamation, as a member of Charlottenburgh Township council.

Prevost was ousted from the warden position after taking a six month leave of absence following his arrest by the SD&G OPP for three counts of child luring. Police also charged him with a single count of sexual assault in a separate and unrelated complaint. Prevost’s trial on the three counts of child luring was part of an OPP sting operation. He later resigned his position of mayor of South Glengarry.

Prevost was convicted of the sexual assault, for performing oral sex on the victim at various times across a two year period. At the time of his sentencing, the justice said Prevost had abused his authority.

His lawyer, Mark Ertel, had filed leave for an appeal of Prevost’s conviction and four year prison sentence. Prevost was out on bail pending that appeal. His trial for child luring was postponed indefinitely due to his declining health.

According to Cornwall Newswatch, he had entered hospice care recently.

It is normally the tradition of SDG Counties to lower its flags to half-mast at buildings on the death of a former warden. The Leader contacted Transportation Director Ben deHaan in September 2023 following an update to the Counties’ flag policy, asking if flags would be lowered in the event of Prevost’s death, given his recent conviction. At the time, deHaan said that it would be a decision between the CAO and Warden.

When asked if Counties flags would be lowered, current SDG Counties Warden Jamie MacDonald told The Leader, “No.”

Prevost was 57.

