SNC issues watershed advisory

FINCH – Recent warm weather has prompted the local conservation authority to issue an advisory. South Nation Conservation issued the advisory of possible higher water levels, fast-flowing water, unstable ice conditions, and potential nuisance flooding.

The region saw unseasonably warm temperatures over the weekend with highs in South Dundas recorded at plus-12 Celsius.

Environment and Climate Change Canada continued to forecast mild weather into Tuesday evening (February 13). The agency expects temperatures to drop below zero beginning late-Tuesday.

The extended period of warm weather late last week and into the weekend, combined with the milder temperatures this winter, have negatively affected ice formation on the St. Lawrence River and in Lake St. Lawrence as well.

SNC advised residents of the area to use “extreme caution” when near water due to high flow rates and slippery conditions. The conservation authority stated that the conditions have an elevated risk for ice breakup.

Low-lying areas or properties which have been prone to flooding in the past need to remain vigilant; ensuring that sump pumps work properly and downspouts are clear.

The statement from SNC will remain in effect until February 19. at 5 PM or until a further update has been issued.

SNC’s statement came later in the day after three people fell through the ice on a bay in Charleston Lake, about 25 kilometres north-west of Brockville. The trio were hiking a 10 km trail at the lake.

One person was rescued, however OPP search teams recovered the bodies of the two other people late Monday afternoon.

