A friendly playoff wager between mayors

MORRISBURG – Hockey playoffs have arrived and it has been more than a few years since junior hockey teams from South Dundas and North Dundas have squared off . Before the puck dropped on the National Capital Junior Hockey League first round series between the Morrisburg Lions and North Dundas Rockets, the mayors of the two halves of Dundas County have wagered jerseys and bragging rights on the series.

“This is the first playoff meeting between the Rockets and Lions and I’m hoping for a great series with lots of fun entertainment for the players and fans between our two rival communities,” said South Dundas mayor Jason Broad.

Should the Lions prevail in the best-of-seven playoffs series, North Dundas mayor Tony Fraser will have to don a Lions’ jersey at an upcoming North Dundas council meeting. Likewise, a Rockets’ series win will see Broad wear a Rockets’ jersey at an upcoming council meeting.

“I’m most looking forward to seeing Mayor Fraser wearing the Lions Blue, White and Yellow during his council meeting,” Broad said.

The Lions won Game One of the playoffs on Tuesday Night (February 13). Read about the results of that game here.

