Obituary – Kevin Ault

On January 9th, Kevin Lee Ault passed away with Cindy and Jessica by his side. Kevin was in his 68th year. He leaves an empty space in the heart of his devoted wife of 42 years. His daughter was the glimmer in his eye, and he was her first love. Her husband Simon saw Kevin as a hero. Doo-Dah had an immense love for his four grandchildren; Ava, Aidan, Amelia and Austin and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them blowing raspberries, teasing and tickling. His father, Donald Ault survives him. He is pre-deceased by his mother Bev, his brother Dean and his grandparents. Many family members; in-laws, aunts/uncles, nieces/nephews and cousins will fondly remember him. His heart was in Iroquois, where he enjoyed chatting with the locals and will be remembered by his friends for his off-the-cuff sense of humour and witty banter. He had an immense passion for driving and is now heading down the Highway to Heaven. Carry on driver; “drive away”.

Funeral Arrangements

Family and friends may gather to reminisce about Kevin at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Sunday January 14th from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. The funeral service will be held the following day (Monday January 15th) at 11:00 am at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home. Should anyone wish to honour Kevin’s memory, the family has chosen to support the Humane Society.

