Year in Review – Top news-maker – Ross Video

IROQUOIS – Rather than regurgitate the headlines from the 52 issues of 2023, The Leader took a more analytical approach to this Year in Review look back at what was 2023.

Flipping through the 492 pages of copy-filled broadsheets that made up The Leader throughout 2023 certain themes were evident.

South Dundas clearly had a top news-maker in 2023 – Ross Video.

The Iroquois based company and largest local employer has its name and equipment associated with some of the biggest video productions globally, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS stadiums, sporting events and awards ceremonies including the Academy, Grammy, Tony Awards and more.

It was in 2023 that they completed and celebrated the completion and opening of their 55,000 square foot $15 million manufacturing facility expansion.

Expanding the facility was only the first phase of its continuing growth.

They purchased the nearby KBD property to accommodate further future expansion.

“Moving into the new building is exciting, but we’re still out of space,” said Jeff Poapst, chief manufacturing officer at Ross, in an April interview with The Leader.

Inside the existing building footprint, another production line was added to meet the demand from 31 years of consecutive growth.

Part of being the top news-maker of 2023 is acknowledging that not all the news was good.

In mid-August Ross Video took action to reduce its workforce by nine per cent.

The reduction was to compensate for aggressive hiring to cope with anticipated demand.

The company is still growing, just not at the pace anticipated.

As the year drew to a close The Leader was again inside the facility, this time to witness the generosity of the workforce, who collected an outstanding amount of food donations to donate to two local foodbanks finding themselves in need.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

