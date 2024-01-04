Junior Hockey returns to the ice

MORRISBURG – Following the 2023 Christmas Break, the Morrisburg Lions return to the ice with nine games to play in the 2023-24 regular season. The team is currently in first place in the National Capital Junior Hockey League West Division standings and second place overall with 33 points. Defending champions, the Gatineau Hull-Volant lead the league with 44 points.

The Lions ended the 2023 calendar year with a 5-2 win over the Westport Rideaus at home on December 17. Morrisburg and Westport will face-off again January 6 at the Morrisburg Arena. Puck drop is 7:15 p.m. The Almonte Inferno will be in town January 7 to face the Lions, beginning at 2:15 p.m.

Elsewhere around the NCJHL, division rivals North Dundas Rockets and South Grenville Rangers will play a home-and-home series January 5 and 6. Friday’s game is in Prescott, while Saturday’s game is in Chesterville. The Rangers closed out 2023 in second place in the NCJHL West Division and fifth place overall, while the Rockets are fourth in the West Division and eighth place overall.

