Wins move Morrisburg Lions into third place

METCALFE/ALMONTE – The Morrisburg Lions moved into third place in the National Capital Junior Hockey League standings this weekend with a pair of wins on the road. Morrisburg already had a five point lead in the league’s western division race, and extended that to six points over rivals South Grenville.

The Lions were on the road for both wins, first against the Metcalfe Jets November 17, where the team secured a 9-5 win.

Morrisburg took a 3-1 lead in the first period and doubled it in the second. Entering the third period leading 6-2, the Lions slowed down a bit towards the end of the game. A pair of power-play goals in quick succession by Metcalfe resulted in the 9-5 win.

“We let the gas off in the third period,” said associate coach Steve Iwachniuk after the game. “It’s hard to be consistent for the whole 60 minutes. I think all teams have those moments. If you stop attacking or doing what you do best, someone is going to score on you.”

Eight Lions players earned points in the Jets game. Ben Lapier led the way with three goals and four assists, Jakob Bennett scored three goals and had one assist, and Rylan Iwachniuk scored once and had three helpers. Alex Bergeron and Josh Price each scored once while Justice Brownlee, Josh Broad, and Landen Sinfield had assists in the game. Goalie Andrew Brooks continued his winning streak between the pipes for the Lions, his fourth consecutive win.

Coach Iwachniuk highlighted the team’s power-play – seven of the Lions’ nine goals were scored with the man advantage.

“Six of those goals were within the first 30 seconds of the power-play,” he added.

So far this season, Morrisburg leads the league with 29 power-play goals.

Even with the high scoring, the coach said the game against Metcalfe was not an easy game.

“Every team in this league has strengths. [Metcalfe] had their opportunities.”

Morrisburg took full advantage of their opportunities in Almonte the following night, lighting up the Inferno 11-3.

The Lions built off a 2-0 lead in the first period adding five goals in the second and four goals in the third.

Brownlee led the Lions with a five goal performance which not only helped in the game, but broke the team’s all-time scoring record since the Lions joined the NCJHL in 2015. Lapier and Justin Cyr each scored twice, Ashton Adams and Ben Pilon each scored once. Brooks improved to a record of 12 wins, six losses and one tie in goal this season.

Iwachniuk pointed out the team effort with 13 out of the 18 Lions on the ice contributing assists.

“The guys are moving the puck. The passing was there. No one was being selfish on the ice,” the coach explained. “Everyone is taking off, everyone is running. It’s awesome!”

Record breaking

A four year veteran of the Morrisburg Lions, Justice Brownlee is in his last year with the team and will age-out of junior hockey at the end of the season. This season has clearly been his best so far.

The 21-year old alternate captain of the team broke the club’s NCJHL goal-scoring record over the weekend. He has 17 goals so far this season, and 73 career goals for Morrisburg.

Brownlee credited the team’s success this season to a number of factors.

“We’re on a successful path because we have many good leaders in the room this year,” he said. “Everyone shows up every game, giving 100 per cent, and I think that’s what leads to success.”

Having played four years with the Lions, he said there have been some growing pains.

“We have a lot more depth this year. The new additions in the last few years have really grown us to be successful,” Brownlee said.

On his own performance this season, he said that he is “feeling amazing.”

“I couldn’t ask for a better team to be surrounded by,” Brownlee continued. “I believe the key to success for this team is going to be everyone showing up and giving 100 per cent – that’s all four lines, six defence, and our goalie. If everyone plays their role I believe we can beat any team in this league.”

Coach Iwachniuk said of Brownlee, “He’s such a strong player, and a great all-round player. He’s having fun and shows when you work hard on the ice, it pays off.”

Looking ahead

This weekend, the Lions host two division rivals – the South Grenville Rangers on November 25 (7:30 p.m. start), and the North Dundas Rockets on November 26 (2:15 p.m. start.)

“We’re looking forward to playing them,” Iwachniuk said. “Both teams have a couple games in hand against us. Our guys are really excited.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

