Seaway DHS fundraiser benefits Canadian Veterans Service Dog Unit

IROQUOIS – Seaway District High School’s Link Crew raised over $1,300 through its Halloween painted pumpkin fundraiser in October, which was in support of the Canadian Veterans Service Dog Unit.

The CVSDU is a non-profit organization which provides service dogs for Canadian military veterans.

Link Crew supervising teacher Carrie Gilmour acknowledged the support of Townline Road Pumpkin Patch near Kemptville for donating the pumpkins that students painted for the fundraiser.

