Big wins for Lions over Rockets

MORRISBURG – The Morrisburg Lions extended their winning streak to three games after back-to-back wins over the North Dundas Rockets last weekend.

The Lions needed both wins against the Rockets to keep pace in the top-four of the National Capital Junior Hockey League standings.

“This weekend went really well,” coach Steve Iwachniuk told The Leader. “North Dundas is a really good hockey team. We really enjoy playing against them..”

The teams met in Chesterville November 18, where the Lions opened the scoring the hard way. A short-handed goal by Alex Bergeron (from Ashton Adams) five minutes into the first period gave the Lions a 1-0 lead. The Rockets returned fire late in the period scoring twice (Jordan Heuff and Jarret Ladouceur.) Undeterred, Morrisburg countered twice in under two minutes. Rylan Iwachniuk’s goal with 2:13 remaining in the period (Justin Cyr) was followed by Ben Lapier (Adams, Justice Brownlee) just over a minute later. The Lions led the Rockets 3-2 after a busy 20 minutes.

A pair of goals by the Rockets 27 seconds apart put the Lions behind 4-3. Will Colborne scored on the power-play for the Rockets, followed by Sam Hart.

Bergeron’s power-play goal (Lapier) with under six minutes left in the period knotted the game up at 4 goals apiece.

With the potential of overtime looming late in the third period, Lions’ forward Josh Broad (Landen Sinfield) scored the game winner with under four minutes remaining in regulation. Lions won 5-4.

“Saturday was our best team win this season,” Coach Iwachniuk said. “It was a full team effort. We’re getting production from everyone, not just a few people. It’s spread out across 10 guys, and all three [offensive] lines are stepping up and scoring.”

The team had little time to celebrate as the series against their rivals moved to Morrisburg November 19 where the Lions continued their scoring ways on home ice.

Josh Price (Sinfield, Curran Gilmour) scored seven minutes in, going glove side on Rockets’ goalie Jason Van Wieren. Morrisburg led North Dundas 1-0. The Lions went on to score two more goals later in the period.

First was Iwachniuk (Bergeron, Hudson Fetterly), followed by Brownlee’s power-play goal 45 seconds later (from Iwachniuk and Lapier). Morrisburg led North Dundas 3-0 going into the second period.

After drawing a penalty late in the second period, the Lions ralled on the penalty-kill. A breakaway by Lapier resulted in a short-handed goal, extending Morrisburg’s lead over North Dundas to 4-0. Still in the same penalty, Rockets’ forward Parker Lefebvre scored a power-play goal, which was followed by Ryley Mcclain’s goal 20 seconds later. Scoring in the period was not over as Brownlee (Lapier and McSwiggan) knocked in one more goal for Morrisburg. The Lions led the Rockets 5-2 after two periods.

The Lions and Rockets went back-and-forth in the third period as each team scored twice. Jordan Cruz’ goal for North Dundas was countered by a power-play goal from Adams (Jakob Bennett, Lapier).

Mcclean scored his second goal of the day for the Rockets, and Sinfield (from Broad) closed out the game for the Lions. Morrisburg defeated North Dundas 7-4 to take both games in the weekend. The Lions have won all three of their games against the Rockets so far this season.

“That first period Sunday was the best hockey I’ve seen our guys play since I started coaching here last year,” Iwachniuk said crediting the work of the Lions’ third line. “It’s our tipping point – that whole third line. They’re killing penalties and finding ways to score. We’re super proud of them.” Morrisburg remains in fourth place in the league with 10 wins, eight losses and one tie for 21 points.

“We have 16 games left, we want to win all of them. There are a lot of good players and teams in this league that they don’t get the credit for.” Iwachniuk said adding that every game is important. “Everyone on this team treats these games all with respect, and we take nothing for granted. I’m hoping we get another four points and keep moving up the ladder.

The Lions are on the road next weekend, travelling to take on the Metcalfe Jets November 24 and the Almonte Inferno November 25. The next home game for the Lions is December 2, when they host the South Grenville Rangers.

