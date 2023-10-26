Jr. C Lions losing streak continues

MORRISBURG – Looking to snap a two-game losing skid, the Morrisburg Lions only added to their woes with a pair of losses this past weekend.

The Lions, who began the season winning five-out-of-six games, lost on the road to the Westport Rideaus October 20.

A pair of goals by Rideaus’ defenceman Liam Simpson nine minutes apart in the first period had the Lions playing catch up throughout the rest of the game. Westport led Morrisburg 2-0 after the first period.

Owen Fetterly set up Alex Bergeron to get the Lions on the scoreboard seven minutes into the second period. The Rideaus restored their two goal lead with a power-play goal by Jack Leonard with under three minutes left in the period. The Lions trailed the Rideaus 3-1 entering the third period.

Lions forward Justice Brownlee’s goal (unassisted) nine minutes in put the team within striking distance of tying again. Morrisburg failed to get the puck past Westport netminder Owen Basich in the final minutes. The Rideaus beat the Lions 3-2.

The team looked to turn their fortunes around Saturday night against the visiting Vankleek Hill Cougars, but it was not meant to be.

Ashton Adams’ unassisted goal halfway through the first period sent the Lions into the lead 1-0. Morrisburg held the lead until Malcolm Seguin’s power-play goal for Vankleek Hill was scored nine minutes into the second period. It went downhill from there as Rowan Mcpherson made it 2-1 Cougars three minutes later.

Jérémy Marcotte’s short-handed goal against Morrisburg with 13 minutes left on the clock took the wind out of the sails of any third period comeback by the Lions. Morrisburg lost 3-1.

After a strong start to the season, the Lions fall to a record of five wins and five losses, good for sixth place in the National Capital Junior Hockey League standings.

Morrisburg will look for their elusive sixth win of the season on the road this weekend as they try to snap their four game losing streak. The Lions visit the North Dundas Rockets October 28 in Chesterville, and travel to Gatineau to face the league-leading Hull Volant October 29.

