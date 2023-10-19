CPKC Holiday Train returns to Finch November 27

CALGARY – Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Holiday Train returns to the rails November 21, stopping in Finch on November 27.

The annual railroad holiday tradition features Canadian alternative indie-rock super group Anyway Gang as musical performers for the stage show.

Anyway Gang was formed in 2018 by Sam Roberts (Sam Roberts Band), Chris Murphy (Sloan), Dave Monks (Tokyo Police Club) and Menno Versteeg (Hollerado).

The train will stop in Finch at 2:30 p.m. November 27 adjacent to James Street, between William and George Streets. A 30 minute concert by Anyway Gang will start at 2:45 p.m.

First taking to the rails in 1999, the holiday train tours Canada and the United States, raising monetary and food donations for local food banks.

CPKC donates to local food banks at each stop along the tour, encouraging attendees to the free concerts to also donate.

Since 1999, the holiday train has raised more than $22.5 million and collected over 5 million pounds in food donations. Locally, the CPKC Holiday Train partners with Community Food Share.

Formerly known as Canadian Pacific, the company merged with American railroad Kansas City Southern earlier this year forming CPKC.

The holiday train rolls throughout the season from November 20 to December 19.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

