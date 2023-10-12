Four point weekend for Morrisburg Jr. Lions

MORRISBURG – The Morrisburg Jr. C Lions bounced back from their September 30 loss to Gatineau with a pair of wins. The Lions faced a pair of teams last weekend who have yet to earn a win this season.

The Lions, who sat in second place going into the weekend, hosted the Metcalfe Jets at the Morrisburg Arena October 7, resulting in a close 6-4 win.

Morrisburg trailed Metcalfe 1-0 until late in the first period. Josh Price (from Josh Broad and Ben Pilon) scored the tying goal for the Lions.

Early in the second period, Ben Lapier set up Justice Brownlee for the go-ahead goal – Lions led 2-1. Minutes later on Morrisburg’s penalty kill, Broad (from Eamonn McSwiggan) broke away to score a short-handed goal. Lapier (from Sam Ryan) added a much-needed insurance goal two minutes later; Morrisburg led Metcalfe 4-1.

The Lions’ defence took their foot off the gas late in the period, leaving goaltender Andrew Brooks to deal with the Jets. In a span of less than five minutes, Metcalfe scored three goals (Cedrik Bisson, Bryce Bols, and Ryan Allen) to tie the game 4-4.

Morrisburg began the third period on a power-play and took full advantage of it. Brownlee (from Hudson Fetterly and Lapier) found a way past Jets goalie Youngjin Han, Lions led 5-4. The two teams were more interested in collecting penalty minutes than goals in the latter half of the period. Morrisburg and Metcalfe combined for a total of 34 minutes in the “Sin Bin. Until the third period, only 18 minutes in penalties had been assessed.

Metcalfe pulled their goalie for an extra player late in the period, looking to tie the game. Broad broke free of scrum in front of his own end to score an empty-net goal with 31 seconds left in the game. Tempers continued to flare at the final whistle resulting in three one-game suspensions given to the Lions, and a similar number to the Jets.

The Lions travelled back to Almonte Sunday afternoon for their third game in as many weeks against the winless Inferno.

Goals by Broad (10:09), Lapier (9:11) and Alex Bergeron (2:44, power-play) in the first period had the Lions ahead 3-0.

Bergeron (from Tyler Cyr) added a goal in the opening minute of the second period; Morrisburg led Almonte 4-0.

Almonte forward Isaac Edwards (from Lucas Maar and Heath Couture) clawed back a goal from the Lions. The Inferno were unable to get anything further past Brooks in the Morrisburg goal. Brownlee restored the four goal lead for the Lions with 5;35 remaining in the game (from Pilon and Alek Larocque.) Morrisburg won 5-1.

The Lions’ have won five out-of-their first six games so far this season. It is the club’s best start since joining the National Capital Junior Hockey League in 2015. Morrisburg (5-1) sits in second place in the league standings with 10 points. The Lions are two points behind defending champions Gatineau Hull-Volant.

The high-flying Lions face their St. Lawrence River rivals, the South Grenville Rangers, in Morrisburg October 14, with an eye to extend their winning streak to three games. Puck drop at the Morrisburg Arena is 7:15 p.m. Morrisburg will visit the St. Isidore Eagles October 15.

