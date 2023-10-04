Toronto dental company buys Beavers property

MORRISBURG – A Toronto-based dental equipment company is the buyer of the former Beavers Dental/KavoKerr dental plant in Morrisburg with plans to manufacture dental equipment.

Beyes Dental Canada, based in Scarborough, closed the purchase of the property last week.

Alicia Lu, business development director for the company confirmed that the property will be used in expanding Beyes’ manufacturing operations.

“It is widely acknowledged that Beavers Dental holds the esteemed position as the world’s leading dental bur manufacturer, creating numerous job opportunities in Morrisburg. As Canada’s largest manufacturer of dental chairs and handpieces, Beyes is dedicated to preserving and furthering this esteemed legacy,” she explained in a statement to The Leader. “We are honoured to extend our manufacturing operations to Morrisburg, a decision rooted in the skilled workforce, excellent manufacturing proficiency, and favorable working conditions in the area.”

Lu did not provide a timeline as to when manufacturing operations are planned to begin, or the number of jobs being created from the plant opening.

“As a Canadian-owned company ourselves, we take pride in the rich Canadian history of Morrisburg,” Lu said. “We are committed to emphasizing the value of products proudly labeled as ‘Made in Canada’ when distributing our products globally.”

Earlier this week, South Dundas mayor Jason Broad confirmed that Beyes Dental Canada Inc. purchased the 63,000 square foot building and four acre industrial property. When asked, South Dundas economic development officer Rob Hunter said he did not know what the company’s plans for the facility are, or how many jobs may be created by the new company.

Beyes Dental Canada manufactures dental equipment including LED curing light systems, high-speed air drills, diamond burs, chair systems, imaging and sterilization systems for the dental industry.

The company has a two acre manufacturing campus and headquarters in Scarborough.

The Beavers Dental facility was shuttered in January 2023 following a year-long shutdown and relocation process by owners Envista/KavoKerr. The M2-zoned industrial property was listed for sale since Summer 2022.

Editor’s Note – This story was updated with details from the company after our print edition publication deadline.

