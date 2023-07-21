Obituary – Norman Tinkler

Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 20, 2023, Norm Tinkler of Inkerman, in his 82nd year. Loving husband of Doris Tinkler (nee Wise) for 62 years. Loving father of Cheryl Elliott of Iroquois, Brian Tinkler (Patty) of Inkerman and Brent Tinkler (Rhonda) of Brockville. Dear brother of Edith Wise (Dale) of Morrisburg and Millie Beckstead (late Ernie) of Brinston. Norm will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Brandon (Brittany), Brittany (Brandon), Brooke (Duncan), Dustin (Taylor), Dylan, Trent, Nikita and his great-grandchildren Josie, Merrik, Madison, Riley and Miles. He was predeceased by his parents Earl and Gertrude Tinkler (nee Munroe), his son Bradley Tinkler, his sister Margaret Hunter and his great-granddaughter Hannah Warren. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Norm’s life will be held at the South Mountain Agricultural Hall on Saturday, July 29th from 1-4 p.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made

at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

