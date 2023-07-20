Silver finish for Williamsburg Warriors U-17

WILLIAMSBURG – The Williamsburg Warriors U-17 softball team had a silver medal finish at home in their season end tournament July 14-16.

Williamsburg hosted the seven team softball championships this year. The Warriors got off to a slower start, losing to Romsa 18-13 and Greely 1 15-5 in round-robin play.

The hosts dug in for a 14-9 win over Greely in their tournament quarterfinal game. Williamsburg’s bats were consistent in their semifinal game, a rematch against Romsa. This time, the Warriors prevailed 16-15 to reach the championship final against the Kemptville Wildcats Sunday morning.

Kemptville quickly took a 7-0 lead by the bottom of the second inning. A four-run third inning by Williamsburg kept their hopes of a comeback alive. Across the next two innings Williamsburg drove in five more runs to keep pace with Kemptville, however the Wildcats were too far ahead to catch.

The Warriors lost to the Wildcats 16-9 to finish second for the silver medal.

