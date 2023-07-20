Score One for the Community a big win for food bank

July 20, 2023 R. Comfort – Leader staff News
Reagan Cadieux, Georgia Elliott and Jaeger Baldwin drop off their donations to the weigh-in for Team Scotland. (The Leader/Comfort photo)

IROQUOIS – South Dundas Soccer families gave back to the community in a big way this weekend when they tallied up the donations they collected for the local food bank, Community Food Share.

SDSA/South Dundas United president Phil Blancher, and regular volunteers Isabell Blancher, Ryan Johnson and Jill Johnston, weighed in all the donations and funds collected by each of the teams.

Team Ecuador head coach David Da Silva delivers his team’s donations for weigh-in. (The Leader/Comfort photo)

In the friendly challenge between the teams competing to win the pizza party prize, Team Canada was declared the winner. In total, Score One for the Community brought in 870 pounds of food and $554 in cash donations.

Thanks to this new, first time initiative $3,346.70 worth of food will be added to the food bank shelves for anyone who needs assistance with food in these challenging times.

“I’m genuinely surprised with how much uptake there was, and happy to see as much success as we did,” said club president Blancher.

