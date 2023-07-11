Obituary – Tony Keeler

Suddenly at home on Saturday, July 8, 2023, Tony Keeler of Glen Stewart, age 61. Loving husband of Della Keeler (nee Thomas) for 42 years. Loving father of Tony Keeler (Samantha) of Cardinal, Ashley Keeler (Julian McBride) of Elma and Sarah Kippax (Tim) of Brockville. Dear brother of Edna Roskell (late Frank) of Hanesville, Linda Beckstead (late Bill) of Iroquois, Basil Keeler (Debbie) of Stellerton, Nova Scotia and Timmy Keeler (Ruth) of Stellerton, Nova Scotia. Dear brother-in-law of Muriel Keeler of Riverside Heights, Connie Keeler of Iroquois and Joan Keeler of Prescott. Tony will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Damien, Zoey, Zachery, Sophia, Lily and Michael. He was predeceased by his parents Garnet and Effie Keeler and his brothers Garnet Keeler, Marvin Keeler and John Keeler. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday, July 13th from 1 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

