Possible robbery leads to charges

SOUTH DUNDAS – A report of a possible robbery at a Morrisburg business on County Road 31 led to four people from Quebec being charged July 2.

SD&G OPP responded to a report of a possible robbery at a business just after 1 p.m. Sunday. According to Acting Sgt. Erin Cranton with the OPP, a male was observed demanding money and making threats. Police were advised of possibly two-or-three other people involved.

Cranton said responding officers located four people in a vehicle matching the description given.

A subsequent investigation by the OPP found suspected crack cocaine, methamphetamine and Fentanyl, along with a tazer and other items. A photo posted to Twitter by the OPP showed drug paraphernalia and multiple cell phones in the haul.

Four unidentified individuals were arrested and charged with multiple drug, probation, and weapons offences.

A 42 year-old person from Montreal, QC faces three charges for possession with the purpose of trafficking (one each for Opiod, Cocaine, and Methamphetamine) carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, impersonation, and failing to comply with probation orders – nine charges in all. This person was held pending a bail hearing.

A 44 year-old person from Pierrefonds, QC faces seven charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possession with the purpose of trafficking, possession, and two counts of failing to comply with a prohibition order.

A 54 year-old person from Pierrefonds, QC faces drug, weapon, and extortion charges. This includes two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three trafficking charges, and one count of extortion.

Lastly, a 62 year old person from L’Île Bizard, QC faces weapons and trafficking charges including one concealed weapon charge, and three trafficking charges.

The latter three individuals were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Morrisburg on September 5.

No robbery charges were laid by police and the four individuals arrested were not identified.

OPP did not indicate what business on County Road 31 was targeted.

