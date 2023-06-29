MORRISBURG – One of the last initiatives of the 2018-22 term of South Dundas council was the announcement on September 30, 2022 of an orange bench to be installed at the South Dundas Municipal Centre in recognition of Truth and Reconciliation. That bench was installed by parks staff recently at the SDMC.

“South Dundas started down the path of reconciliation with our Indigenous Partners two years ago after the finding of children’s graves in Kamloops by having an event at the first Day of Reconciliation,” retired South Dundas mayor Steven Byvelds told The Leader.

“Last year, at our second event, we proposed to purchase a bench to be set up in recognition of the Missing Indigenous Children at the SDMC. With its placement there recently, it will continue to show our continued support and desire for reconciliation with our Indigenous Partners and Neighbours.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

